Nacho speaks about his contract situation

Real Madrid center-back Nacho Fernandez, currently on duty with the Spanish National Team, spoke in a press conference today. Naturally, many of the questions were about his contract situation (his contract expires at the end of the season), as well as about being finally called up to represent Spain after a while where Luis Enrique did not include him in the squad.

On being called up to Spain, finally

“It is a recognition of my work in recent years. I am very happy and I want to take advantage of the opportunity.

“It was complicated before. Coming here is not easy but I have come with the utmost enthusiasm.

“It’s a pleasure to work with Luis de la Fuentes and he has a very similar profile to the one we have at Real Madrid.

“Not getting called up before was a sporting decision, as far as I know. I don’t want to create anything.... It was a sporting decision because I haven’t had any problems with Luis Enrique or with anyone. I was very comfortable with Luis Enrique.”

On his contract situation at Real Madrid

“I have said it many times with my club. I am trying to live in the present. It is the best moment of my career. It started out difficult but everything has changed. The situation has turned around.

“I would say the same even if I had two more years on my contract. It doesn’t makes me sleep less or more, I live in the present.

“With me it’s a complicated situation because I don’t know what it’s like to play at another club. I’m sure I won’t be in a better place than here. I want to feel important like this year. I don’t want more minutes or more money.”

On the Bernabeu chanting for him to stay

“It’s special that the Bernabeu sings to you. I would’ve never even dreamed of it, I thank them very much. With Madrid it won’t be a problem. I won’t be anywhere better than here and that’s why I’m very calm”

His favourite position

“Central, because it is where I feel most comfortable and where I contribute the most to the team. The important thing is to play, but if I have to choose, I prefer to play as a centre-back”.