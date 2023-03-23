El Buho : 23 March 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Must be nice in Madrid, huh?

“They gonna love me for my ambition..” - Aurelien, Maybe

I can imagine Tchouameni explaining how he’s coping after being dropped from the starting XI.

Is Dani Asking for Too Much..?

Dani Ceballos: "I want a contract renewal to be happy and play, not like the last few years. If not, thank you very much and I'll continue on my way." @marca pic.twitter.com/4tsa34XCo9 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 22, 2023

Ceballos just wants the bare minimum, the get a chance to play and if he was a poor player we’d all know by now. Quite the opposite. He’s a fantastic talent on the eve of his prime. Why is he not being offered a renewal?

Dani’s Star Continues to rise

OFFICIAL: The new captains of the Spanish national team.



1. Alvaro Morata

2. Dani Carvajal

3. Rodri

4. Oyarzabal pic.twitter.com/8Vgy7Uk1lV — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 22, 2023

Now that Dani has the captain’s armband in the spanish national team as well, best believe Flo will keep him forever. It’s gonna be a long haul..

Real Madrid posting impressive numbers

Profit generated with sales of homegrown players since 2013/14. @Transfermarkt pic.twitter.com/zFfhCjib2B — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) March 20, 2023

Benfica recently sold Enzo Fernandez and Darwin Nunez to open up a huge gap at the top. Real Madrid’s numbers show they’ve got a working model that’s got them neck and neck with Ajax, a club famous for producing and shipping talent.

The Kids Are Alright

Iker Bravo, Álvaro Rodríguez and Vinicius Tobias have been included in @goal's NXGN 2023 - A list of the top 50 talents born on or after January 1, 2004 from around the world. pic.twitter.com/pjljS3Mu08 — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) March 21, 2023

Celebrating Ozil

Mesut Ozil at Real Madrid, one of the best players you’ll ever see in their prime.



Happy retirement you legend.



pic.twitter.com/8gFTZJWU6Z — Janty (@CFC_Janty) March 22, 2023

The kid was awesome. Insane technique and vision to go with the insane numbers

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll Where does Ozil rank among the greatest Real Madrid no.10’s Top 3

Top 5

Top 10 vote view results 29% Top 3 (73 votes)

40% Top 5 (101 votes)

30% Top 10 (76 votes) 250 votes total Vote Now

