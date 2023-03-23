 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

El Buho : 23 March 2023

Thursday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Must be nice in Madrid, huh?

“They gonna love me for my ambition..” - Aurelien, Maybe

I can imagine Tchouameni explaining how he’s coping after being dropped from the starting XI.

Is Dani Asking for Too Much..?

Ceballos just wants the bare minimum, the get a chance to play and if he was a poor player we’d all know by now. Quite the opposite. He’s a fantastic talent on the eve of his prime. Why is he not being offered a renewal?

Dani’s Star Continues to rise

Now that Dani has the captain’s armband in the spanish national team as well, best believe Flo will keep him forever. It’s gonna be a long haul..

Real Madrid posting impressive numbers

Benfica recently sold Enzo Fernandez and Darwin Nunez to open up a huge gap at the top. Real Madrid’s numbers show they’ve got a working model that’s got them neck and neck with Ajax, a club famous for producing and shipping talent.

The Kids Are Alright

Celebrating Ozil

The kid was awesome. Insane technique and vision to go with the insane numbers

In Time...#Hojlund

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

Where does Ozil rank among the greatest Real Madrid no.10’s

view results
  • 29%
    Top 3
    (73 votes)
  • 40%
    Top 5
    (101 votes)
  • 30%
    Top 10
    (76 votes)
250 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2

Poll

Which is the higher priority?

view results
  • 53%
    Fullbacks
    (137 votes)
  • 3%
    Midfield
    (9 votes)
  • 32%
    CF/Striker
    (84 votes)
  • 10%
    Right-Winger
    (28 votes)
258 votes total Vote Now

