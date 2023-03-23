El Buho : 23 March 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Must be nice in Madrid, huh?
@atchouameni pic.twitter.com/O1FE3NmXlS— Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) March 22, 2023
“They gonna love me for my ambition..” - Aurelien, Maybe
I can imagine Tchouameni explaining how he’s coping after being dropped from the starting XI.
Is Dani Asking for Too Much..?
Dani Ceballos: "I want a contract renewal to be happy and play, not like the last few years. If not, thank you very much and I'll continue on my way." @marca pic.twitter.com/4tsa34XCo9— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 22, 2023
Ceballos just wants the bare minimum, the get a chance to play and if he was a poor player we’d all know by now. Quite the opposite. He’s a fantastic talent on the eve of his prime. Why is he not being offered a renewal?
Dani’s Star Continues to rise
OFFICIAL: The new captains of the Spanish national team.— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 22, 2023
1. Alvaro Morata
2. Dani Carvajal
3. Rodri
4. Oyarzabal pic.twitter.com/8Vgy7Uk1lV
Now that Dani has the captain’s armband in the spanish national team as well, best believe Flo will keep him forever. It’s gonna be a long haul..
Real Madrid posting impressive numbers
Profit generated with sales of homegrown players since 2013/14. @Transfermarkt pic.twitter.com/zFfhCjib2B— Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) March 20, 2023
Benfica recently sold Enzo Fernandez and Darwin Nunez to open up a huge gap at the top. Real Madrid’s numbers show they’ve got a working model that’s got them neck and neck with Ajax, a club famous for producing and shipping talent.
The Kids Are Alright
Iker Bravo, Álvaro Rodríguez and Vinicius Tobias have been included in @goal's NXGN 2023 - A list of the top 50 talents born on or after January 1, 2004 from around the world. pic.twitter.com/pjljS3Mu08— Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) March 21, 2023
Celebrating Ozil
Mesut Ozil at Real Madrid, one of the best players you’ll ever see in their prime.— Janty (@CFC_Janty) March 22, 2023
Happy retirement you legend.
pic.twitter.com/8gFTZJWU6Z
The kid was awesome. Insane technique and vision to go with the insane numbers
In Time...#Hojlund
The Daily Poll
Poll 1
Poll
Where does Ozil rank among the greatest Real Madrid no.10’s
-
29%
Top 3
-
40%
Top 5
-
30%
Top 10
Poll 2
Poll
Which is the higher priority?
-
53%
Fullbacks
-
3%
Midfield
-
32%
CF/Striker
-
10%
Right-Winger
