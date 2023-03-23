Signing Haaland in 2024 is now a priority for Real Madrid

Signing Erling Haaland away from Manchester City in 2024 is now a priority for Real Madrid, according to a report published today on AS. Los Blancos have decided that Haaland should be their main target once his release clause for the 2024 transfer window is activated. In order for Madrid to trigger that clause they will need to spend around €220 million, per that same report.

Madrid will now work hard to lead the race for that signing and that transfer would not be affected by the potential signing of Kylian Mbappé, according to this report from AS.

Does the club still have the financial muscle to complete such a deal? They would likely need to increase Haaland's current wages and a €220 million deal is also an expensive one, a barrier Real Madrid have not crossed so far. Haaland is worth it, but will the Norwegian attacker want to join Real Madrid even if Manchester City are offering him a better contract via an extension?

One thing is clear. Real Madrid might need a Plan B if the Haaland/Mbappé don't come to fruition.