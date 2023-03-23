Managing Madrid Podcast: Best next coach, best starting XI, Rodrygo vs Kvara

This Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in two parts.

Part One

Should Real Madrid loan players to big clubs in the lower divisions?

Traits that Real Madrid managers must have

The Achraf Hakimi what it

Juggling short-term and long-term success

Best starting XI in our opinion

The ways this team is being misused

Eduardo Camavinga at left-back works iff…

Ranking our future coach preferences

Should we sign a superstar striker NOW?

Endrick

And more.

Part Two

The “success paradox”

Are cycles of rebuilding inevitable?

How to minimize the rebuilding phase

Why Rodrygo Goes vs Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a topic that needs to be had

What would happen to Rodrygo’s playing time had we signed Raphinha last summer?

Rodrigo’s advanced analytics

Underperforming his xG (and over performing last year)

Xabi + Frimpong?

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)