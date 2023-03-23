Antonio Blanco on not making it at Real Madrid: “The truth is that their midfield is full of stars”

Former Real Madrid midfielder, Antonio Blanco, who now plays his football for Alaves in Spain’s Segunda division, spoke to Radio Marca today, and in the interview, gave his thoughts on El Clasico, his time at Real, and what he admires of Xabi Alonso, Toni Kroos, and Casemiro.

On his Real Madrid career coming to an end

“When Zidane gave me my debut, and then he gave me two starting matches and gave me a bit of continuity... I think the games I played I showed that I could have continued playing there. The truth is that their midfield is full of stars. I thank Ancelotti, but they have other decisions to make, or they see other players they like, and what I didn’t want was to be there without playing”.

Who is the ‘perfect’ midfielder?

“Xabi Alonso.... He’s a player I’ve always loved. That long pass, short pass...

“Kroos has been a benchmark player for me, but in the end, damn, how he plays, how he reads the games, that helps the team a lot. It’s complicated, but above all they are the two that I’ve noticed the most. And with Casemiro, in the defensive aspect, because it’s true that I like to have a lot of ball, but a pivot always has to also have a defensive aspect. Casemiro was an animal in training, he gave me a lot of advice to grow”.

His thoughts on Asensio’s offside in El Clasico

“I saw a bit, especially the second half, and yes, I was watching the game a bit. It’s true that Barça scored in the last play and that the team has been left in doubt of whether or not Asensio was offside or not offside. In the end it’s the technologies we have and they are decisions that mark a game or take it away from you”.