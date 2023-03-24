 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gift Horse : 24 March 2023

Friday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
/ new

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Mariano getting ready to step up

Mariano making a claim for that late substitution spot.

Karim breaking ankles

Good news Gabri

Marty the mentality monster

Odegaard has had nothing short of a dream scenario so far during his time at Arsenal. The team plays in a way suited to his game. The best part of it is that Arsenal are playing their best stuff in a long time. Hopefully he can lead Arsenal to a Premier League title.

So.. Uhm.. #CarloIn?

Somebody tag Juni Calafat.. #Hojlund

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

Should Real Madrid allow managers to fail?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes. That’s the best way to build
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No. The club must maintain a ruthless streak for continued success
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    It should depend on the manager and the resources available
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2

Poll

Do you agree with the clubs youth player policy?

view results
  • 0%
    I want to see more Castilla players promoted to the 1st team
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Yes. The club makes money from developing and selling young players
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No. The club spends too much on young players
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid