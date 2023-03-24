Real Madrid to replace turf at the Santiago Bernabéu for the fourth time this season

Real Madrid are set to replace the turf at the Santiago Bernabéu for the fourth time in the 2022-2023 season, according to reports in the Spanish press. The renovations in the stadium are damaging the grass on a consistent basis and the club has been forced to replace the turf more often than expected.

Club sources told Managing Madrid that this is due to the dust from those works falling to the grass and settling there, which ultimately hurts the turf's ability to grow and stay in good conditions.

Real Madrid expect this issue to keep happening until the renovations are complete, so this might not be the last time we see the club replacing the turf at the Bernabeu over the next few months.