Preview, Squad List, Team News: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Preview

Matchday 23 of Liga F brings us the last el clásico of the season. The teams from the very top of the table face each other for these three points not long before the international break begins.

Real Madrid are still unbeaten in the league away from home and are looking to keep this streak alive. Las Blancas are currently sitting on the second place on the table, 10 points behind Barcelona.

“We know Barça have a lot of strength, quality players, but we’re confident we can stop them. It’s what we’ve been working on this week. We know we have to be on our best to really go compete with them but I’m confident we can do that,” Caroline Weir speaks for Real Madrid TV.

The match kicks off on Saturday, March 25 at 18:15 CET (12:15 pm ET) on Estadi Johan Cruyff.

GK: Misa, Sofía

DEF: K. Robles, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Svava

MID: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Esther, Møller, Linda C., Feller, Athenea, C. Camacho

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena (technical decision), Rocío (knee), Gérard, Lucía, Nahikari (unknown)

Meline Gérard is still out since the last game but the new surprise absences are Lucía and Nahikari. On the other side, Kathellen is back from her arm injury which required surgery.