Change is good : 25 March 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou
Nagelsmann to Real Madrid is exciting
According to @elconfidencial, Florentino Pérez has set up a list of candidates to succeed Carlo Ancelotti in case he leaves:— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 24, 2023
Raúl
Xabi Alonso
Julian Nagelsmann
Mauricio Pochettino
Zinedine Zidane pic.twitter.com/EbddPyptsa
I’d be happy for any of these managers to take over from Ancelotti. Except for Pochettino. No disrespect but he’s the weakest candidate on that list. The rest will bring some excitement and we know Zidane is a trophy magnet.
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop, Don’t know how to stop
Luka Modrić: "I love football. I enjoy it very much, this is one of the reasons why I last so long. I really enjoy playing. Football is everything to me. It saved me. It fulfills me, it makes me happy." pic.twitter.com/SvS7Pv9z1h— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 25, 2023
Luka is happy where he is and as much as we’re always ready to surprise him with a farewall party, he is still one of us. We can only hope he doesn’t have to be pushed out when the time comes. Marcelo’s departure was handled beautifully and Modric deserves a similar exit.
Captain Fede
First game as captain? Goal. ✔️ pic.twitter.com/M6xN1Yd0bC— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 24, 2023
The versatile Uruguayan donned the captain’s armband to lead his nation in a friendly game against Japan. He was able to nab a goal to mark the special occasion. There’s definitely still much more to come from Fede Valverde on the international stage.
Tchouameni enjoying his football again
⭐️ Tchouameni vs Netherlands:— TC (@totalcristiano) March 24, 2023
• 66 touches
• 37 passes completed
• 9 progressive passes
• 8 ball retrievals
• 5 interceptions
• 3/5 duels won
• 2 clearances
• 1 assist pic.twitter.com/J5u9xNw556
Tchouameni’s performance was encouraging and hopefully Carlo will stop being so stubborn and start the frenchman again. We would be so lucky.
Rodrygo will wear the no.10 as Brazil honours Pele
Brazil will wear a special kit in tribute to Pelé in their next match. Each shirt will have ‘Pelé’ under the number. It will be a special night for Rodrygo who will wear #10. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/PL9DJ7nRKH— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 25, 2023
Pele is the first great footballer to many. There’s no shortage of football legends but Pele was a legitimate global football superstar whose legend seemed to easily transcend boundaries.
Tag Juni Calafat #Hojlund
The Daily Poll
Poll 1
Poll
The Next Manager
-
32%
Xabi Alonso
-
22%
Julian Nagelsmann
-
22%
Raul
-
4%
Pochettino
-
16%
Zidane
Poll 2
Poll
Will Real Madrid lose a 4th Clasico in a row?
-
40%
Yes. Carlo will always find a way
-
51%
No. It would be unacceptable
-
7%
Xavi has Carlo’s number
Loading comments...