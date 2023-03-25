 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Change is good : 25 March 2023

Saturday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
/ new

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Nagelsmann to Real Madrid is exciting

I’d be happy for any of these managers to take over from Ancelotti. Except for Pochettino. No disrespect but he’s the weakest candidate on that list. The rest will bring some excitement and we know Zidane is a trophy magnet.

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop, Don’t know how to stop

Luka is happy where he is and as much as we’re always ready to surprise him with a farewall party, he is still one of us. We can only hope he doesn’t have to be pushed out when the time comes. Marcelo’s departure was handled beautifully and Modric deserves a similar exit.

Captain Fede

The versatile Uruguayan donned the captain’s armband to lead his nation in a friendly game against Japan. He was able to nab a goal to mark the special occasion. There’s definitely still much more to come from Fede Valverde on the international stage.

Tchouameni enjoying his football again

Tchouameni’s performance was encouraging and hopefully Carlo will stop being so stubborn and start the frenchman again. We would be so lucky.

Rodrygo will wear the no.10 as Brazil honours Pele

Pele is the first great footballer to many. There’s no shortage of football legends but Pele was a legitimate global football superstar whose legend seemed to easily transcend boundaries.

Tag Juni Calafat #Hojlund

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

The Next Manager

view results
  • 32%
    Xabi Alonso
    (20 votes)
  • 22%
    Julian Nagelsmann
    (14 votes)
  • 22%
    Raul
    (14 votes)
  • 4%
    Pochettino
    (3 votes)
  • 16%
    Zidane
    (10 votes)
61 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2

Poll

Will Real Madrid lose a 4th Clasico in a row?

view results
  • 40%
    Yes. Carlo will always find a way
    (21 votes)
  • 51%
    No. It would be unacceptable
    (27 votes)
  • 7%
    Xavi has Carlo’s number
    (4 votes)
52 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid