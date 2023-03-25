Raphael Varane opens the door to a Real Madrid return

It’s already been almost two years since Real Madrid’s legendary defender Raphael Varane made a surprise departure in the summer of 2021 to play for Manchester United. Varane, who left in the same window as fellow center-back partner Sergio Ramos, seems to be enjoying life in England. But perhaps as surprising as his departure, the French defender revealed he is open to returning to Real Madrid.

In an interview with GQ, Varane spoke about possibly retiring in the Spanish capital.

“There will be no other (new) team,” Varane told GQ. “I will finish my career at Real Madrid, at Manchester United or at Lens. Madrid seems complicated, because they don’t usually call back. I don’t intend to rush, but the closer you get to 30, the more you think about it”.

Real Madrid don’t need center-backs as the roster is currently constructed, but Varane is still only 29. Perhaps in a few years it may make sense for a reunion.