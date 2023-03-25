Enzo Alves bangs in four goals against Atletico Madrileño

Real Madrid’s Infantil A beat Atletico Madrileño 5 - 0 today, and Marcelo’s son, Enzo Alves, was the star of the show, as he scored four of the five goals, and has now scored seven goals in his last two games since returning from injury last week. With his goals today, Enzo now already has a whopping 32 goals this season.

Within the first 15 minutes today, Enzo already had a brace, and after 26 minutes, his hat-trick was already in the bag; by the final whistle his four goals had sealed the game. That’s four goals in one day, and already over 100 goals in his early Real Madrid academy career.

Enzo’s first goal was from a volley from an acute angle; and for the 2 - 0, he finished from another tight angle:

⚽️ Enzo Alves. Golazo! 29 goals & 8 assists this season.



️ Edu Valentín. Great assist.



Atlético Madrileño 0-1 Infantil A. pic.twitter.com/pIfORf88BB — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) March 25, 2023

⚽️ Enzo Alves. 2 goals today.



️ Bryan Bugarín.



Atlético Madrileño 0-2 Infantil A. pic.twitter.com/tQMj8XKKJj — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) March 25, 2023

The third goal, of course, was tidy. You can see how strong he is on the ball before he dinks it into the net:

⚽️ Enzo Alves. Hat-trick. Great finish.



️ Daniel García ‘Tottó’.



Good pass from Manu Romero.



Atlético Madrileño 0-3 Infantil A. pic.twitter.com/jkKA5niASX — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) March 25, 2023

Dare we say he even has a hint of Karim Benzema to voodoo the goalkeepers into gifting him the ball?

⚽️ Enzo Alves. 4 goals today.



Atlético Madrileño 0-5 Infantil A. pic.twitter.com/kHY37LDRg9 — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) March 25, 2023

It will be really interesting to see how Enzo continues to develop. He is undoubtedly one of the jewels of the academy.