Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

Matchday 23 of Liga F brings us the last el clásico of the season. The teams from the very top of the table face each other for these three points not long before the international break begins.

Real Madrid are still unbeaten in the league away from home and are looking to keep this streak alive. Las Blancas are currently sitting on the second place on the table, 10 points behind Barcelona.

“We know Barça have a lot of strength, quality players, but we’re confident we can stop them. It’s what we’ve been working on this week. We know we have to be on our best to really go compete with them but I’m confident we can do that,” Caroline Weir speaks for Real Madrid TV.

How to Watch

Date: 25/03/2023

Time: 18:15 CET (12:15am ET)

Venue: Estadi Johan Cruyff

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube