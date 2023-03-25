Starting Lineups: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Alberto Toril brought back the standard 4-2-3-1 formation after experimenting with the defensive line the previous game. With Misa on goal, the defensive line form Ivana and Kathellen in the center with Svava and Kenti on fullbacks. Weir, Maite, Toletti and Zornoza make up the midfield with one of them acting as a false winger while Esther and Linda lead the attack.

On the other side, one of the biggest surprises in Barcelona’s lineup is Salma Paralluelo as well as the absence of Paredes in the starting formation.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, K. Robles, Ivana, Toletti, M. Oroz, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Linda C., Zornoza, Svava

Subs: Sofia, Teresa, Olga, Claudia F., Møller, Feller, Freja Siri, C. Camacho

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Barcelona XI: Paños, María León, Pina, Crnogorčević, Marta, Patri, Aitana, Bronze, Rolfö, Paralluelo, Geyse, Engen

Subs: Cata, Gemma; Paredes, L. Codina, Jana, Graham, Bruna, Oshoala, Walsh, Nuria R., Emma, Vicky López

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Date: 25/03/2023

Time: 18:15 CET (12:15am ET)

Venue: Estadi Johan Cruyff

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube