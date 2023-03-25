Luka Modric plays 92 minutes in Croatia’s 1 - 1 draw vs Wales

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric played the full 90 minutes vs. Wales in the opening matchday of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Andrej Kramarić scored the opening goal of the game in the 28th minute at the Stadion Poljud. Croatia dominated the game with 67% possession and 19 shots. Eight of those were on target.

The hosts were heading for a comfortable win before Nathan Broadhead spoiled the party with an equalizer in the final minute of stoppage time. Wales’ goal came in the 92nd minute — the same minute Modric was substituted for Lovro Majer.

In the draw, Luka Modric completed 83 out of his 92 attempted passes. He also completed 10 out of the 13 long balls. As you can see by his heatmap, he was quite active as Croatia’s right central midfielder:

Modric’s 123 touches were the most of anyone on the field. He also had three key passes and three dribbles.

Croatia will face Turkey in three days, away from home.