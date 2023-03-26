Mixed Bag : 26 March 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Evergreen Luka

Luka Modrić vs Wales:



• 90 minutes

• 123 touches

• 83/90 passes completed

• 90.2% pass accuracy

• 3 key passes

• 10/13 long balls

• 2 shots

• 3/6 dribbles

• 7 duels won

• 7 recoveries

• Most fouled player (4) pic.twitter.com/4XVlKlqigC — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 25, 2023

Nobody can deny Luka’s love for the game. He doesn’t wanna miss a minute of action even though his body has slowed down. I suppose he lives in the moment and just tries to take it all in during this last stretch of his career

At the Valdebebas

The boys look like they’re having a good time at the training ground. Maybe being 12 points behind in La Liga took the edge off.

Jude Bellingham alternatives might be the biggest thing this summer if no team is willing to put up the €140m being touted as a possible fee for the prodigiously gifted Englishman.

The Kids Are Alright

Castilla’s starting XI against Linense!!



Nico Paz starts. pic.twitter.com/KZ7ig1HZ8K — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) March 26, 2023

