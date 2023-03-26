Mixed Bag : 26 March 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Evergreen Luka
Luka Modrić vs Wales:— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 25, 2023
• 90 minutes
• 123 touches
• 83/90 passes completed
• 90.2% pass accuracy
• 3 key passes
• 10/13 long balls
• 2 shots
• 3/6 dribbles
• 7 duels won
• 7 recoveries
• Most fouled player (4) pic.twitter.com/4XVlKlqigC
Nobody can deny Luka’s love for the game. He doesn’t wanna miss a minute of action even though his body has slowed down. I suppose he lives in the moment and just tries to take it all in during this last stretch of his career
At the Valdebebas
️ @Lucasvazquez91 pic.twitter.com/sr0M73ixA1— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) March 25, 2023
The boys look like they’re having a good time at the training ground. Maybe being 12 points behind in La Liga took the edge off.
I needed someone else to see this
Here are some Jude Bellingham alternatives...pic.twitter.com/craKNwPVL8— Squawka (@Squawka) March 20, 2023
Jude Bellingham alternatives might be the biggest thing this summer if no team is willing to put up the €140m being touted as a possible fee for the prodigiously gifted Englishman.
The Kids Are Alright
Castilla’s starting XI against Linense!!— Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) March 26, 2023
Nico Paz starts. pic.twitter.com/KZ7ig1HZ8K
Another one..
️| Marcelo Gallardo is another name appearing on Real Madrid’s list. @brunoandrd pic.twitter.com/BWX8sFijy4— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 26, 2023
Tag Juni Calafat #Hojlund
The Daily Poll
Poll 1
Poll
Does Tchouameni deserve to start games?
-
72%
Yes. He brings a better balance
-
8%
No. Carlo was right to drop him
-
19%
The best midfield is Edu, Dani and Fede
Poll 2
Poll
Should Carlo finish the season if Real Madrid get knocked out by Chelsea?
-
52%
Yes. It makes no difference
-
36%
No. The new manager will need all the time he can get
-
4%
I don’t know why he still has a job
-
6%
He deserves another season, no matter what happens
