Mixed Bag : 26 March 2023

Sunday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football.

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Evergreen Luka

Nobody can deny Luka’s love for the game. He doesn’t wanna miss a minute of action even though his body has slowed down. I suppose he lives in the moment and just tries to take it all in during this last stretch of his career

At the Valdebebas

The boys look like they’re having a good time at the training ground. Maybe being 12 points behind in La Liga took the edge off.

I needed someone else to see this

Jude Bellingham alternatives might be the biggest thing this summer if no team is willing to put up the €140m being touted as a possible fee for the prodigiously gifted Englishman.

The Kids Are Alright

Another one..

Tag Juni Calafat #Hojlund

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

Does Tchouameni deserve to start games?

view results
  • 72%
    Yes. He brings a better balance
    (60 votes)
  • 8%
    No. Carlo was right to drop him
    (7 votes)
  • 19%
    The best midfield is Edu, Dani and Fede
    (16 votes)
83 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2

Poll

Should Carlo finish the season if Real Madrid get knocked out by Chelsea?

view results
  • 52%
    Yes. It makes no difference
    (46 votes)
  • 36%
    No. The new manager will need all the time he can get
    (32 votes)
  • 4%
    I don’t know why he still has a job
    (4 votes)
  • 6%
    He deserves another season, no matter what happens
    (6 votes)
88 votes total Vote Now

