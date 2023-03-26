Courtois leaves Belgium camp with an injury

Some unideal news to wake up to on a Sunday: Real Madrid’s goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, currently on international duty with the Belgian National Team, has pulled out of the squad due to an adductor strain, something that the official Twitter account of the Red Devils announced today, stating: “Thibaut returned for precaution reasons back to Real Madrid due to a minor strain in the adductor.”

By the very little information we have, it seems like Courtois’s return to Madrid is a precaution, and the word ‘minor’ to describe his strain is somewhat of a relief.

Of course, it’s hard to jump to conclusions now either way. Courtois, who played in Belgium’s 3 - 0 win over Sweden, is one of Real Madrid’s most important players, and the team is approaching the most pivotal moment of the season with Barceona and Chelsea both looming in the Copa del Rey and Champions League respectively.

Managing Madrid will post more updates as they come in.