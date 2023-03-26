Sergio Arribas scores two golazos in Castilla’s 2 - 1 win over Linense

Heading into today’s game in Cadiz vs RB Linense, Real Madrid Castilla had drifted six points off of first place Alcorcon — a team they were neck-in-neck with not long ago. Winless in four, Raul Gonzalez’s side were desperate for a win and get themselves back into the thick of the Segunda race.

They got off to a good start thanks to wonder-kid Sergio Arribas, who received the ball from Nico Paz, cut inside, and let it fly from distance into the top corner:

23’ GOLAZOOOOOOO SERGIO ARRIBAS!!!!!!!!!



Assist from Nico Paz.



Linense 0-1 Castilla!!! pic.twitter.com/ThUM0UiVGN — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) March 26, 2023

Castilla needed his magic today, in part because they were struggling. Linense dominated the ball in the first half, and were giving Castilla problems with their press. They would often look to get down the right wing behind Peter, and eventually equalized before the 2nd half through a ball from that side into the box.

Most of the struggles continued in the 2nd half, although Raul’s side did bring their line higher and looked to play more passes into the box.

They were given a gift in the 61st minute, when Linense’s goalkeeper gave the ball to Arribas, who still had so much to do to score from distance:

61’ GOAAAAAAAAAAAAL SERGIO ARRIBAS!!!!!!!!!!!!



2 goals today.



Linense 1-2 Castilla!!! pic.twitter.com/IwL1KZOT3r — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) March 26, 2023

This was a huge win for Castilla, who will hopefully put together a run to close the season and get themselves back to the top.