Brazilian Football President: “Ancelotti is not only the favorite of the players, but also of the fans”

It seems Brazilians simply cannot stop talking about Carlo Ancelotti. The Real Madrid coach may still have another year left on his contract with the biggest club in the world, but that has not deterred both players, former legends, and now the Brazilian president from talking about the Italian’s potential appointment as head coach of the Brazilian national team. In an interview with Reuters, the CBF president was candid in his admiration for Ancelotti and hope that the manager will become available.

“Let’s have faith in God, let’s wait for the right moment and see if we can make it happen while we look for the new coach of the Brazilian national team,” Ednaldo Rodrigues said in an interview with Reuters.

When pressed further on potential appointments, Rodrigues spoke openly about Ancelotti. “Ancelotti is unanimously respected among the players. Not only Ronaldo Nazario or Vinicius Jr, but all those who have played for him. I really admire him for his honesty in the way he works and how constant his work is. You don’t need presentations. He really is a top coach who has several achievements and we hope he can have even more,” hinting at the federation’s desire to hire the Italian.

Ednaldo Rodrigues went on to explain that “Ancelotti fever” is growing all across the country. “Ancelotti is not only the favorite of the players, but also seems so of the fans. Wherever I go in Brazil, in every stadium, he is the first name for which the fans ask me. They talk about him in a very affectionate way, in recognition of the exemplary work he has done in his career.”

The President of the Brazilian Football Federation was quick to squash claims that they had already contacted the coach. “We will be very ethical in our approach and we will respect the contracts that are in force. We also respect very much the work that any coach and his club do to arrive and make any kind of approach, it would be a lack of respect. We have to have the patience to wait for the right moment to be able to hold these conversations. Nothing is really defined yet to say the name of the next coach for sure, but it is within this line, do you understand? We need a coach who has the respect and admiration of the players,” Rodrigues concluded.

The international break has been rife with rumors of Ancelotti to Brazil and potential replacements for Real Madrid. Raul, Pochettino, Xabi Alonso, Nagelsmann, and Marcelo Gallardo appear to be on the shortlist. Time will tell if Ancelotti can keep his Real Madrid job or if the Brazilian federation get their wish and secure the Italian for potentially his last job in football.