Player Ratings: Barcelona 1 - 0 Real Madrid; Liga F

STARTING XI

GK: Misa Rodríguez - 8/10 Made some crucial saves but was not as busy as in the previous Clasicos and had a particularly important intervention from a Graham Hansen header. Solid.

RB: Kenti Robles - 7/10 Did not put a foot wrong brilliant from the Mexican in offence and defense.

CB: Kathellen - 8.5/10 It’s like she was never away, she was outstanding and kept Geyse and Oshoala in her back pocket all game. We really missed her.

CB: Ivana Andrés - 7/10 One of the better games from the captain as she really stepped up to the fore. Hopefully she maintains this sort of performance.

LB: Sofie Svava - 7/10 Another excellent showing from the Dane as the dealt with Ana Maria Crnogorčević on the right and combined well with Linda on here few forays in attack.

CDM: Sandie Toletti - 8/10 Back to her best and she was a rock defensively. Had a good chance to score late but her shot was too close to Paños.

CDM: Claudia Zornoza - 7/10 Energetic in midfield and was not afraid to throw in a few tackles in midfield - she made the most successful tackles in the game (5).

RW: Maite Oroz - 7/10 Played as a false winger and really helped the midfield by overloading and trying to maintain possession. Also did her best to track back and help Kenti.

AM: Caroline Weir - 8/10 She was Real Madrid’s most dangerous player and gave the Barca defense problems. She popped up everywhere in attack and dropped deep to help recycle possession had two good chances but was unlucky not to score.

LW: Linda Caicedo - 7/10 A good performance from the Colombian as she settles in the team. Showed her ball carrying abilities when she beat Lucy Bronze with ease and set up Weir with a brilliant chance.

CF: Esther González - 6/10 Worked hard in pressing and defending from the front but chances were at a minimal.

SUBSTITUTES

Naomie Feller - 5/10 (replaced Esther 60’) Did not get enough chances in the game to threaten with her running power, she should have started the game.

Athenea del Castillo - 5/10 (replaced Linda 70’) Gave away the penalty which was very harsh on her.

Olga Carmona - 5/10 (replaced Maite 70’) Showed her hard work and pressing but could not influence the game at that point.

Freja Siri - N/A (replaced Zornoza 86’) Was brought in with 4 minutes to go.