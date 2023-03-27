 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: The greatness of Cristiano Ronaldo (and Sergio Arribas)

2-parter hosted by Kiyan, Mehedi, Hridyam, and Ruben

By Kiyan Sobhani, Mehedi Hassan Pranggon, and Hridyam Arora
Football - La Liga - Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Photo by AOP.Press/Corbis via Getty Images

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in two parts.

Part one: Cristiano Ronaldo analysis with Kiyan and Mehedi

  • Cristiano’s peak — when was it?
  • Cristiano’s most underrated traits
  • His playmaking ability
  • Carries, progressive passes
  • Why he’s generally under discussed on the podcast
  • And more.

Part two (33:15): Hridyam and Ruben:

  • Finally a win!
  • Two crazy goals from Arribas
  • Vinicíus Tobias vs Carvajal, Nacho and Lucas
  • Incentives for the first-team coach to play academy players
  • How important is it for us that the first-team managers use younger players?
  • Is Raúl our preferred choice for the first team?
  • And more

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

