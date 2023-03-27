Managing Madrid Podcast: The greatness of Cristiano Ronaldo (and Sergio Arribas)

AUDIO:
VIDEO:
This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in two parts.
Part one: Cristiano Ronaldo analysis with Kiyan and Mehedi
- Cristiano’s peak — when was it?
- Cristiano’s most underrated traits
- His playmaking ability
- Carries, progressive passes
- Why he’s generally under discussed on the podcast
- And more.
Part two (33:15): Hridyam and Ruben:
- Finally a win!
- Two crazy goals from Arribas
- Vinicíus Tobias vs Carvajal, Nacho and Lucas
- Incentives for the first-team coach to play academy players
- How important is it for us that the first-team managers use younger players?
- Is Raúl our preferred choice for the first team?
- And more
Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)
Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)
Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)
Loading comments...