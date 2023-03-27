Managing Madrid Podcast: The greatness of Cristiano Ronaldo (and Sergio Arribas)

AUDIO:

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in two parts.

Part one: Cristiano Ronaldo analysis with Kiyan and Mehedi

Cristiano’s peak — when was it?

Cristiano’s most underrated traits

His playmaking ability

Carries, progressive passes

Why he’s generally under discussed on the podcast

And more.

Part two (33:15): Hridyam and Ruben:

Finally a win!

Two crazy goals from Arribas

Vinicíus Tobias vs Carvajal, Nacho and Lucas

Incentives for the first-team coach to play academy players

How important is it for us that the first-team managers use younger players?

Is Raúl our preferred choice for the first team?

And more

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for ⁠Real Madrid⁠ fans to connect and discuss the team. We would li⁠ke your sup⁠port so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (⁠@KiyanSo⁠)

Mehedi Hassan (⁠@MHassanFootball⁠)

Hridyam Arora (⁠@hridarora22⁠)

Ruben Skjerping (⁠@RubenPMN⁠)