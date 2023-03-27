Daily Thread : 27 March 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Is Courtois injured?

TbC returned to Real Madrid due to a minor strain in the adductor. He’ll undergo tests to see if he can play the next game on Sunday.

Will Cebellos get an extension?

Real Madrid is not in hurry to renew Ceballos, they rather focus on competitions. But...

JUST IN: Atletico Madrid have contacted Dani Ceballos again. @marca pic.twitter.com/HhdhWAKIip — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 26, 2023

Is it too early for the #7?

‼️ Vinícius Jr. has turned down Real Madrid’s offer to wear the iconic ‘#7’ for next season, as per @ESPNBrasil pic.twitter.com/jhwhk6xKoj — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 26, 2023

Ancelotti is the CBF favorite

Finally, a confirmation that Ancelotti is the Brazil Federation (CBF) favorite to Brazil NT team next coach.

Ednaldo Rodrigues, CBF's president, has confirmed they want Ancelotti, but they will respect the times to go after him.



Ancelotti sees it as a good option, but his priority is to continue at Real Madrid. @JorgeCPicon pic.twitter.com/n3y9IeRThb — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 26, 2023

Ednaldo Rodrigues, CBF’s president, has said:

Ancelotti is unanimously respected within the players. Not only Ronaldo Fenômeno or Vinicis Junior, but by all players that player under his command. I admire him a lot by his honesty in his way of work and by the consistency of his work. He doesn’t need introductions. It is really a top coach, who has a lot of achievements and we hope he can have more. Ancelotti is the favorite not only of the players, but also of the supporters. Every place I go in Brazil, every stadium, he is the first name fans ask for.

However, the Portuguese journal Record reported that CBF has sent former goalkeeper Julio Cesar to represent the Federation in the talks with Jorge Jesus, currently coaching Fenerbahçe.