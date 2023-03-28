Managing Madrid Podcast: Interview with the directors of Apple TV series: Real Madrid until the end

AUDIO:
In this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Matt Wiltse interviews the directors of the Apple TV series: Real Madrid until the end, and they discuss the following topics:
- Who approached who in regards to creating the documentary series and was it a strategic decision to go with Apple TV?
- Reaching a global audience — pursuing the US market
- What were the goals in telling the story of Real Madrid’s 14th UCL title and the double-winning campaign?
- The success of the player interviews in the documentary and the feeling the directors had when talking to the players and being present in the club’s training grounds.
- Capturing Real Madrid’s ethos and winning mentality, describing the club culture
- Was it difficult to get interviews with Tuchel and Pochettino? Why did Xavi agree to be interviewed in a Madrid-focused doc?
- Were Florentino Perez and Jose Angel Sanchez involved in the production?
- Directors joy and surprise at how open Florentino Perez was during his interview
- Players or coaches that surprised them the most
- Carlo Ancelotti: a class act on and off the pitch
- What did they have to leave out from the documentary?
- Balancing La Liga and Champions League storylines
- Personal highlights working on the series
