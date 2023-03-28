Daily Thread : 28 March 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

Camavinga good performance for France

Camavinga played as #6 for France (Tchouameni started the game on the bench, but played 8 minutes in the end of the second-half) .

⭐️ Camavinga vs Ireland:



• 104 touches

• 85 passes completed (92.4%)

• 3 key passes

• 1 big chance created

• 7/8 duels won

• 5 ball recoveries pic.twitter.com/kfomf3XryL — TC (@totalcristiano) March 27, 2023

Good news from international break

First, Courtois is NOT injured and will be available for the next game after the break. Another good news is that Alaba returned from injury and played 45 minutes for Austria.

More rumors regarding Ancelotti’s future

Even though we’ve been told Ancelotti is being criticized for his results, especially against Barcelona, the latest rumor is that the desired squad revolution won’t come for next season, so many inside Real Madrid believe Ancelotti is the right coach for next season.

We know that a good way for Ancelotti turn the tides on his favor is to knockout Barcelona from the CDR semifinals over the next week. That definitely well help the team mental aspect ahead of the clash vs Chelsea just one week later.

If he wins UCL this season, there is a report that he might even get a contract extension/renewal. Everything indicates Ancelotti is willing to stay, but he gets fired by the end of the season, he sees Brazil job as appealing to end his career.

New report from Jorge Picon states Pochettino is the favorite to replace Ancelotti.

Monitoring continues...

I’m sorry, but the follow image is too good:

Sorry for the late thread.