Las Blancas Podcast: A lesson in using the substitutions

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 0-1 loss against Barcelona in the Liga F.
Talking points:
- Toril’s lineup choices and selection of wingers
- Maite and Linda Caicedo vs Olga and Athenea as wingers
- Control with the wingers
- Early pressing triggers and high turnovers
- Lack of a runner in behind in the attack
- Esther’s movements
- Need for Naomie Feller in the second half alongside Esther
- How Barcelona’s substitutions changed the game
- Athenea’s battle against Rolfo
- Refereeing decision and need for improvement
- Defensive performance from the backline
- In-game management a let down again
- Sandie Toletti’s excellent performance
- Levante catching up in the league
- Poor run of results and a need for change
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
