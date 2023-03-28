Las Blancas Podcast: A lesson in using the substitutions

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 0-1 loss against Barcelona in the Liga F.

Talking points:

Toril’s lineup choices and selection of wingers

Maite and Linda Caicedo vs Olga and Athenea as wingers

Control with the wingers

Early pressing triggers and high turnovers

Lack of a runner in behind in the attack

Esther’s movements

Need for Naomie Feller in the second half alongside Esther

How Barcelona’s substitutions changed the game

Athenea’s battle against Rolfo

Refereeing decision and need for improvement

Defensive performance from the backline

In-game management a let down again

Sandie Toletti’s excellent performance

Levante catching up in the league

Poor run of results and a need for change

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)