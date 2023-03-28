Thibaut Courtois describes his relationship with Florentino Perez

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, currently back in Madrid from international duty early to nurse a minor injury, gave an interview to Vanity Fair along with his fiancé Mishel Gerzig. The couple spoke about their upcoming wedding, and Courtois also spoke about his relationship with Florentino Perez.

On his relationship with Florentino Perez

“I get along well with him. He’s the boss. He wants us to win. I like his style, he’s very close... He demands a lot from you, but he’s a great president. He’s achieved everything. It’s not like we send each other WhatsApp messages (laughs), but we talk before and after the games. In the box, he always comes over to chat with Mishel, with the families of the rest of the players”.

On not being able to walk down the streets of Madrid due to fame

“it is difficult for us to go incognito, yes. Walking down Gran Vía? Complicated, even if we wear a cap and sunglasses. But we like to be spontaneous. We go with the flow”.

On Real Madrid being ‘on another level’

“I’m lucky to have played for great teams like Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea, but Real Madrid is the best club in the world. Everywhere you go everyone recognizes you, congratulates you if you’ve just won a title. It’s another level”,