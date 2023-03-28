Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Ceballos and the new look Spain — how good is this team.. Actually?

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Escaping the rat race

Mental health

Thoughts on the new era under Luis de la Fuentes

Cules taking issue with the lack of ‘false 9’

Alvaro Morata

Dani Ceballos’s influence in the national team

Who should start in Spain’s midfield if everyone is healthy?

Do Spain lack a superstar to win the Euros?

Why we’re skeptical of Spain.

Is de la Fuente the right guy?

Gerard Pique and the Spanish National Team

Oleguer

Ivan Helguera — underrated *

Netherlands

And more.

