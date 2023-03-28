Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Ceballos and the new look Spain — how good is this team.. Actually?

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Escaping the rat race
- Mental health
- Thoughts on the new era under Luis de la Fuentes
- Cules taking issue with the lack of ‘false 9’
- Alvaro Morata
- Dani Ceballos’s influence in the national team
- Who should start in Spain’s midfield if everyone is healthy?
- Do Spain lack a superstar to win the Euros?
- Why we’re skeptical of Spain.
- Is de la Fuente the right guy?
- Gerard Pique and the Spanish National Team
- Oleguer
- Ivan Helguera — underrated *
- Netherlands
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
