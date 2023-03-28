 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Ceballos and the new look Spain — how good is this team.. Actually?

Kiyan and Diego react to the very early stages of a new era.

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Spain v Norway: Group A - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round Photo by Manuel Reino Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Escaping the rat race
  • Mental health
  • Thoughts on the new era under Luis de la Fuentes
  • Cules taking issue with the lack of ‘false 9’
  • Alvaro Morata
  • Dani Ceballos’s influence in the national team
  • Who should start in Spain’s midfield if everyone is healthy?
  • Do Spain lack a superstar to win the Euros?
  • Why we’re skeptical of Spain.
  • Is de la Fuente the right guy?
  • Gerard Pique and the Spanish National Team
  • Oleguer
  • Ivan Helguera — underrated *
  • Netherlands
  • And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid