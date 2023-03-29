Daily Thread: 29 March 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Training session

Real Madrid trained yesterday to prepare for the next game on Sunday. Let’s see if Ancelotti will make rotations ahead of the El Clasico for the CDR semifinal 2nd leg.

Today's training. ⚪️



Lunin has returned from the international break.

Modric in Croatia vs Turkey

Modric played 83 minutes in Croatia’s victory against Turkey and:

Modrić got a standing ovation from Turkey fans when he got substituted.

Kovacic was asked if he is Modric’s successor:

Luka still has a lot to play for, especially when you see how he played today, as a young man, how he looks. He can certainly still play the Euro, and if God wills, even the World Cup.

Bad result for Spain

FT: Scotland 2-0 Spain



• Ceballos played 79 minutes.

• Carvajal played 45 minutes.

FT: Scotland 2-0 Spain

• Ceballos played 79 minutes.

• Carvajal played 45 minutes.

• Nacho didn't play.

I didn’t watch the game, so I am a bit impressed on how many of you put in the comments yesterday your impressions on how wasted Carvajal is.

Gvardiol is back in the rumors