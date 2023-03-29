Luka Modric receives standing ovation from Turkish fans

Croatia earned their first win of the Euro 2024 qualifiers away from home vs. Turkey yesterday. A first-half brace from former Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic has put Croatia at the top of their group after two rounds of fixtures. Real Madrid legend Luka Modric played 84 minutes in this affair before walking off with a standing ovation from the Turkish crowd — which has become a bit of a norm for Modric at any away arena.

Luka Modrić (37) getting a standing ovation from the Turkey fans tonight. Magnificent player. pic.twitter.com/D4Ja2UrDji — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) March 28, 2023

Of course, in addition to being a classy and respected player, Modric also donated his World Cup match-worn jersey to earthquake victims in Turkey

In terms of the performance, it was rather a quiet night for Modric. He had only 73 touches and completed 53 passes in his 84 minutes. He won three out of his seven ground duels. Modric will now return to Madrid to join Ancelotti’s team to close out the season.