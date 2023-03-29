Pochettino is Real Madrid’s favorite to replace Ancelotti -report

Argentinian coach Mauricio Pochettino would be Real Madrid’s favorite option to replace Carlo Ancelotti this summer if the Italian ends his tenure in the Spanish capital next summer, according to a report from Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Ancelotti’s future as Madrid’s coach is still uncertain and he will almost certainly leave the club if the team ends the season trophy-less. With Los Blancos all but out of the race for the 2022-2023 La Liga title and having to overcome a 1-0 deficit on aggregate at the Camp Nou in order to advance to the Copa del Rey Finals, it looks like Real Madrid are at least exploring their options for the coaching position.

Real Madrid Castilla coach and club legend Raul Gonzalez is also a candidate to replace Ancelotti, even if he lacks the experience coaching in elite football. Raul’s Castilla is still fighting to achieve promotion to Segunda Division.