Luis Figo says Real Madrid are not favourites to win the Champions League

In the Mallorcan town of Calvia, a new campus of the Vicente del Bosque Academy has opened up. A the opening presentation, Real Madrid legend Luis Figo was on hand, and spoke about his relationship with his former manager, his favourites to win the Champions League, and also the Negreira Case.

On the Champions League

“In the Champions League, you always have to count on Real Madrid, but my favorite is between Manchester City and Bayern Munich. Inter Milan have it a little more complicated and my level of favoritism for them is a little lower”

On his relationship with Vicente del Bosque

“I didn’t know him before I joined Real Madrid and my years of working with him introduced me to a unique person. He is a person for whom I have great respect and admiration, to whom I am a friend and he was one of the people who helped me the most in the integration of the club and the city change.

“I will be forever grateful to him for the values ​​he transmits. I always wish him the best because I appreciate him a lot,”

On the Negreira case

“Many things from the past come to light and we will have to see the consequences for the good of football. Many times what it means to want to win has nothing to do with football. Football is still a sport, the most beautiful there is, but there is a consequence of people’s decisions”