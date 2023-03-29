Courtois returns to training at Valdebebas

For the best — for Real Madrid and Thibaut Courtois at least — the Belgian goalkeeper returned early from international duty as a precaution due to a minor strain. The good news is that the injury wasn’t serious at all, and Courtois has already returned to training today at Real Madrid City:

There was a slight concern that Courtois would miss a pivotal point in Real Madrid’s season. But the Belgian is back, and he should be ready for both the Barcelona Copa del Rey game as well as the Chelsea game at the Bernabeu. Bar some disaster or set-back, he will be ready.

Training was quite routine today, and felt ‘normal’, as Ancelotti also got a bunch of his international players back. Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba, Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Jr. and Eder Militão all returned from their national teams.