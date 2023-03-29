Real Madrid interested in Reece James -report

Real Madrid are interested in Chelsea right-back Reece James, according to a report from AS. While James is one of Chelsea’s most important players and it would be somewhat safe to assume that the London-based club will not want to part ways with him, Madrid believe that Chelsea will need to sell some of their players next summer, per that same report.

Los Blancos have had huge struggles with the right-back spot all season long and will need to address the situation in the summer as that’s the main weakness in the current roster. That’s why James would be a perfect fit for Real Madrid, although the club would probably need the British right-back to submit a transfer request in order to have a chance to negotiate this transfer.

How realistic is this transfer rumor? Probably not very much, but at least it looks like Real Madrid are looking to upgrade the right-back position now.