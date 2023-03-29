Managing Madrid Podcast: Veiga; Reece; renewals; Ancelotti’s tactics

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani answers questions from Patrons live on Zoom. Topics:

Mateo Kovacic — a good option?

Gabriel Veiga

Maximizing Real Madrid’s best lineups

The quality of the Mailbags this year

Managing Madrid’s analysis — not critical enough?

THE TRUE DARK YEARS

Does the club listen to fans?

Was Zinedine Zidane underrated as a coach?

Should Real Madrid try a 3-5-2?

Should Real Madrid renew Toni Kroos and Luka Modric

Rodrygo Goes’s quote about Carlo Ancelotti’s tactics

Should Julian Nagelsmann be prioritized

International break clickbait

And more.

