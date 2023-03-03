Xavi: “We cannot boast... They dominated us. How do you take the ball from Kroos and Modric?”

After his side took home a 0 - 1 win against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Thursday night, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez spoke to the press very candidly, claiming that despite the win and the good defensive performance, he did not like the way his team played. Xavi was also full of praise for Real Madrid’s midfield.

His analysis of the match

“The result is very positive. I’m happy with the work and solid defense. We minimized Real Madrid in their stadium. The game was difficult. The victory is tremendous. We didn’t know how to keep the ball, it was difficult for us to win duels on the field. We have defended well without the ball. We have fought well without the ball. The people are supportive. I am satisfied, but we have to improve with the ball: we cannot give the opponent dominance. I am satisfied with the result and not so much with the match.

“The plan was different. We wanted to dominate in the rival’s stadium... But today we couldn’t. We weren’t neat with the ball. Madrid didn’t have clear chances. It’s a very important victory for us.

“Today we cannot boast. This is not the game we want. We want to generate more scoring chances. It is not the game we want. They dominated us with the ball. How do you take the ball from Kroos and Modric? They hav to be valued and they’re extraordinary”.

On Barcelona’s 35% possession — their lowest since 2008 - 2009, according to Opta

“They have dominated us with the ball. They are still favourites.

“I’m not satisfied with 35% possession. It’s not the percentage we’re looking for.”