Managing Madrid Podcast: Clasico Post-game (1st leg, Copa del Rey semi-finals)

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:
- Why this was the strangest Clasico in recent memory
- Strange post game quotes from both coaches
- Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI
- The lack of Dani Ceballos and the case for him to play this one
- Vinicius Jr vs Ronald Araujo
- The lack of full-back production
- The case to have brought in Rodrygo sooner
- Eduardo Camavinga’s performance and role
- Why Barcelona regressed into a defensive shell
- The opening 20 minutes of Real Madrid’s performance
- Some wild Clasico stats
- Why Ancelotti’s subs didn’t make sense
- The corruption chants and protests at the Bernabeu
- Breaking down the goal conceded
- Was Barca being shorthanded bad for us psychologically?
- How we can help Vini get more space
- Wild xG
- Ancelotti’s job security
- How to break low blocks
- Antonio Rudiger’s form
- Does Real Madrid’s coach need to speak Spanish?
- And a ton more.
Hosts this week:
Euan McTear (@Emctear)
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
