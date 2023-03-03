Managing Madrid Podcast: Clasico Post-game (1st leg, Copa del Rey semi-finals)

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:

Why this was the strangest Clasico in recent memory

Strange post game quotes from both coaches

Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI

The lack of Dani Ceballos and the case for him to play this one

Vinicius Jr vs Ronald Araujo

The lack of full-back production

The case to have brought in Rodrygo sooner

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance and role

Why Barcelona regressed into a defensive shell

The opening 20 minutes of Real Madrid’s performance

Some wild Clasico stats

Why Ancelotti’s subs didn’t make sense

The corruption chants and protests at the Bernabeu

Breaking down the goal conceded

Was Barca being shorthanded bad for us psychologically?

How we can help Vini get more space

Wild xG

Ancelotti’s job security

How to break low blocks

Antonio Rudiger’s form

Does Real Madrid’s coach need to speak Spanish?

And a ton more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Euan McTear (@Emctear)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)