Daily Thread: 03 March 2023

Defeat

As Ancelotti stated in the press-conference, it was one of the best games Real Madrid made regarding to high pressing. For me, it was nice to see this good high pressing, especially against Barcelona. We had 65% of possession - something very distant from what we saw in previous game against Barcelona, in Real Madrid played in a low-block. Ancelotti stated:

We played a good game. We pressed them a lot and we wanted it. It was difficult to find space because their defense was very solid.

Xavi said his plan wasn’t to play the way they did:

The plan wasn’t to defend so much. We wanted to have long possessions, win duels. But with big teams like Madrid you can’t always dominate.

But Real Madrid had offensive problems. Los Blancos weren’t able to create many chances. Ancelotti said:

Did Ronald Araujo shut down Vinicius?



Ancelotti: "I don't focus on individuals. The match just didn't go our way, but we played a complete game." — Los Blancos Live (@TheBlancosLive) March 2, 2023

Complete game? It’s impossible to have made a complete game with zero shots on target. That’s right, Real Madrid didn’t shot on target in a home game.

Courtois disagree:

Courtois: "We dominated them, but it was difficult to shoot on goal. We lacked the final touch. Their defence is strong, and you can see that by how little goals they have conceded in the league." — Los Blancos Live (@TheBlancosLive) March 2, 2023

Following games

Two La Liga games on weekends (finally a week without midweek game), so we face Liverpool again.