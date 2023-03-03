Modric: “I think we played a pretty good game”

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric talked to the press after the team’s 0-1 loss to Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals. Modric appeared to be pleased with the team’s performance even though Madrid failed to shoot on target for the entirety of the game.

“It’s a shame because we did very well, although we lacked a bit of accuracy up front. We created a few chances and we couldn’t finish them off, but I think we played a pretty good game. It’s a pity we couldn’t get at least a goal and go into the second leg with a draw, but there’s one more game left and we have to be calm and confident that we can do better and win there,” he said, echoing Ancelotti’s own post-game quotes.

Modric also said that Real Madrid were not paying attention to Barcelona’s issues with injuries.

“We don’t look at their injured players, because Barcelona are always a great team regardless of whether they have injuries or not. We created enough to be able to score a goal, although we didn’t. They scored a lucky one and they won the game, but I think we were better,” he added.

Modric concluded his brief media appearance by saying that he’s confident about Madrid’s chances of bouncing back in the return leg.

“There’s one game left and I’m confident in the team and that we can turn this around,” he said.