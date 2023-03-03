Erling Haaland’s agent: “Real Madrid is a dreamland”

At the Business of Football summit in London, Erling Haaland’s agent, Rafael Pimienta, told ‘The Sun’ that while Haaland likes playing for Pep Guardiola currently, there may be a bigger dream in the future that he has his eyes on.

“Erling went to City because there was such a history of his family with the club,” Pimienta said. “You’ve seen the pictures of him as a kid wearing a City shirt so it’s only natural he would want to experience what his father experienced.

“And also of course above that, very much above that, is that he wanted to play for Pep Guardiola. But when we have a player, we make plans. Even if the player is 15-years-old. We are planning out his career trajectory.

“When I started in this business, if I would say to a player ‘I’ll bring you to England’ the first thing they would say would be ‘what did I do wrong? Why don’t you like me?’

“Now, if I ask a player ‘what is your goal?’ he will say the Premier League. He doesn’t say City, Chelsea or Arsenal but the Premier League.

“This is the place to be for an agent because it is the place the players want to be. It’s a fantastic league. It’s competitive. Every game is a challenge. Everybody wants to watch it. They want to be here.

“But there is the Premier League. And there is Real Madrid. And Real Madrid has something of its own that makes it the Dreamland for the players.

“Madrid keeps this magic going. It doesn’t have the league competition but it does have the Champions League.”

Haaland has expressed a desire to play in Spain one day, so landing in Real Madrid after his contract runs out with Manchester City is certainly possible.