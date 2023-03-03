Preview, Squad List, Team News: Alhama vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Preview

Real Madrid play Alhama El Pozo in matchday 20 of Liga F. These two teams will play each other on Alhama’s home ground for the first time in the league, but second time overall. Their last encounter was in March 2022 where Real Madrid won 1-3 in the round of 16 of Copa de la Reina. It was a physically demanding match, but with great atmosphere in the stands. Just like then, the tickets for this match are also sold out. José Kubala stadium is expecting 2000 spectators.

The last time Alhama and Real Madrid played each other was at the end of November last year where Las Blancas were victorious with the result of 5-1 on Alfredo Di Stéfano. That match was special for Naomie Feller as that was the game in which she scored her first two goals for Real Madrid in the league.

“I feel good. It’s nice to be back. Looking forward to keeping our momentum of 12 victories in a row. The game is going to be difficult. It’s a small stadium, artificial grass - it’s always a bit complicated but we’re working towards that,” speaks Freja Olofsson for Real Madrid TV.

She also took in account the schedule for the rest of the month that includes a clásico and a Madrid derby, amongst Copa de la Reina. Unlike the last few months, the March schedule mostly has games around one week apart and Freja hopes the team can keep the momentum for these important matches.

The match kicks off on Saturday, March 4 at 18:15 CET on José Kubala.

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: K. Robles, Ivana, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Møller, Linda, Athenea, C. Camacho

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena (technical decision), Olga (card accumulation), Toletti (ankle problems), Kathellen (broken arm), Feller, Rocío (unknown)

Quite a few absences for this match. Nahikari is back after suffering an overload for the last match, however there’s more to it. Kathellen broke her arm during international break and had to undergo a surgery for which she will be out for 6 weeks. Toletti was subbed off in the last France game when she seemingly suffered a foul on her ankle and it doesn’t seem that has gone away yet. Feller and Rocío were seen training yesterday but are gone from the squad list and didn’t train today. Olga received her fifth yellow card and is suspended for 1 match. Carla Camacho joins the list from the B team, however Toril is now left with only two center backs which is a great risk.

However, there’s a new addition to the squad - Linda Caicedo who came as a free agent during this international break. The 18-year-old Colombian is expected to make her debut against Alhama.