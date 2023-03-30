Daily Thread: 30 March 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Rüdiger is a success.

Ancelotti started the season with CB duo of Militão and Alaba, but with Mendy and Alaba injuries, Rüdiger is the 4th most used player this season, only behind Vinicius, Valverde and Militão. Real Madrid best defensive numbers this season comes from Militão and Rüdiger pair. For instance, Rüdiger started 11 of 13 games this season Real achieved a clean sheet. He also agreed with Flick not to be called by German NT, so he can stay fit for important games of the season.

Antonio Rüdiger is one of the players who, when he raises his voice, the rest of his teammates shut up. From the locker room they say, "You have to always listen to Rüdiger".



International players are coming back.

Kroos talked about Nagelsmann sacking.

More pictures from next season home kit.

