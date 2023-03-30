 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 30 March 2023

Thursday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By felipejack
Rüdiger is a success.

Ancelotti started the season with CB duo of Militão and Alaba, but with Mendy and Alaba injuries, Rüdiger is the 4th most used player this season, only behind Vinicius, Valverde and Militão. Real Madrid best defensive numbers this season comes from Militão and Rüdiger pair. For instance, Rüdiger started 11 of 13 games this season Real achieved a clean sheet. He also agreed with Flick not to be called by German NT, so he can stay fit for important games of the season.

International players are coming back.

Kroos talked about Nagelsmann sacking.

More pictures from next season home kit.

Footy Headlines has published more pictures from the leaked home kit of the next season. You can see all of them here.

