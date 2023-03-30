Real Madrid will refuse to sign Bellingham if price is higher than €120 million -report

Real Madrid’s odds of landing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham are decreasing and Los Blancos will refuse to sign the midfielder if the final price is higher than €120 million, according to a report from Diario AS. Madrid don’t want to enter a bidding war for Bellingham’s signing with British clubs like Liverpool or Manchester City, so they’re hoping to see the midfielder choosing Real Madrid’s history and tradition instead, per that same report.

The ball is now on Bellingham’s court and the player will be the one making the final decision. Dortmund have accepted the fact that Bellingham will be on his way out of the club and will be happy with a €120 million offer, so it’s now up to the player to choose his destination and his next contract.

All in all, it definitely looks like Bellingham will make his return to England next summer.