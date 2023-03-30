Managing Madrid Podcast: Top 5 Real Madrid midfielders ever; Bellingham, Ceballos... Gavi?

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Would we sign Gavi?

Top 5 Real Madrid midfielders of all time

2nd worst transfer of all time

what if Mesut Ozil had stayed instead of Angel di Maria?

Is Xabi Alonso - ADM - Luka Modric the most underrated midfield in Real Madrid’s history?

Reflecting on Di Maria’s career

Jude Bellingham for 150m vs Dani Ceballos for free

How much better is Vinicius Jr than Rodrygo Goes

Are we optimistic about the upcoming Clasico?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)