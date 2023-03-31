 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Madrid vs. Levante Las Planas; Liga F

Las Blancas hope to return to winning ways.

Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid - Liga F Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Preview

In matchday 24 of Liga F, Real Madrid face Levante Las Planas at home. After a bad run of form, losing 8 points in the last 3 games, Las Blancas have to protect the second place on the table. Losing these 8 points brought them to the same number of points with third-placed UD Levante from Valencia. The only thing separating these two teams is the goal difference and Real Madrid has only 3 goals more in positive goal difference than Levante.

“We’re feeling great. We’re going to try to get back to winning ways, especially playing at home, which motivates us, in our stadium and try to do our best,” Athenea speaks for Real Madrid TV. She then adds about the nature of Las Planas’ game. “I think there’s a bit of everything. They’re a team that position themselves well to block. We have to find a way around it and the first few minutes of the match will be very important for this.”

The match kicks off March 31st at 21:00 CEST (3pm ET) on Alfredo Di Stéfano.

Squad List

GK: Misa, Meline Gerard

DEF: K. Robles, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Svava, Lucia Rodriguez

MID: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Møller, Linda C., Feller, Athenea

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena (technical decision), Rocío (knee), Carla Camacho (technical decision)

