Daily Thread: 31 March 2023

Line up for Valladolid

What do you think? Maybe Carlo wants to give players some game rhythm before the very important game vs Barcelona. This might the case of Alaba and Tchouameni. However, I hope that Vini and Benzema don’t play the second half for instance.

The clash vs Barcelona approaches

‼️ Real Madrid’s locker room believes if they go all out from first minute they’ll be able to win the Copa tie. Despite, three straight defeats, neither the players nor coaches feel inferior to Xavi’s Barcelona. @marca #ElClasico ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/LK23fQboWq — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 30, 2023

Nacho accepted to extend his contract.

‼️ Nacho has accepted to extend his contract at Real Madrid. The club will offer him the contract after this decisive stretch of the season, reports @tgm46. pic.twitter.com/y6jb5GfumE — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 30, 2023

Real Madrid best players this season so far

All of Real Madrid POTM’s this season have been U-24 players. pic.twitter.com/kNnBIaTAOp — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 30, 2023

Let’s remember...What an epic season!

This Real Madrid squad was just perfect.



It’s a bit odd to think that Isco, with only 30 years old, is without a club.