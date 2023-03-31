 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 31 March 2023

Friday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By felipejack
Line up for Valladolid

What do you think? Maybe Carlo wants to give players some game rhythm before the very important game vs Barcelona. This might the case of Alaba and Tchouameni. However, I hope that Vini and Benzema don’t play the second half for instance.

The clash vs Barcelona approaches

Nacho accepted to extend his contract.

Real Madrid best players this season so far

Let’s remember...What an epic season!

It’s a bit odd to think that Isco, with only 30 years old, is without a club.

