Mbappe tells Real Madrid he intends to join as a free agent in 2024 -report

The Mbappe-Real Madrid transfer saga will never end. The French attacker has told Real Madrid’s board that he intends to join the club as a free agent in 2024, according to a report published on AS’ front page today. Real Madrid will not negotiate with Paris Saint-Germain for the player and Mbappe will have to get out of his contract with the French club if he wants to become a madridista, per that same report.

While Mbappe’s current contract expires in 2025, several reports published both in the Spanish and in the French press indicate that he has a clause to terminate his contract in 2024, meaning that him leaving PSG a year from now would be a possibility.

Real Madrid still being interested in the signing of the French attacker is reasonable, no matter what happened last summer. However, will Los Blancos have the budget to give Mbappe a similar deal to the one he currently has in France? Or will the attacker have to take a salary cut if he truly wants to be a Real Madrid player?