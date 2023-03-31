Real Madrid vs. Levante Las Planas Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

In matchday 24 of Liga F, Real Madrid face Levante Las Planas at home. After tying the Madrid derby, losing the win streak against Granadilla, and another 3 points in las week’s el clásico, Las Blancas have got to return to winning ways to protect their second place. These eight lost points in the previous three games put the white club on the same number of points as LUD Levante from Valencia. The only thing separating these two teams is the goal difference and Real Madrid has only 3 goals more in positive goal difference than Levante.

“We’re going to try to get back to winning ways, especially playing at home, which motivates us, in our stadium and try to do our best,” Athenea speaks for Real Madrid TV. “They’re a team that position themselves well to block. We have to find a way around it and the first few minutes of the match will be very important for this.”

How to Watch

Date: 31/03/2023

Time: 21:00 CEST (3pm ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube