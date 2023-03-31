BREAKING: Mendy out one month with calf injury

Real Madrid have published a medical report on Ferland Mendy, who will be out around one month with a calf injury picked up in training.

Following tests carried out on our player Ferland Mendy by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle issue in his left calf. His recovery will be monitored.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Mendy just made his return to the team the last game before the past FIFA break. The defender hasn’t stayed healthy all season long and that has put Real Madrid in a very tough spot, given that he’s the only pure left-back in the squad.

Alaba is back with the team and should be expected to play in that position until Mendy recovers from his injury, even more so now that Militao and Rudiger have established a solid partnership in the center of the defensive line.

Mendy will be expected to miss the two legs against Chelsea in the Champions League Quarterfinals.