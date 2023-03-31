Inside Karim Benzema’s intense training regime during the international break

Karim Benzema has used the international break to prepare his body physically for the final phase of the season. The theme of the 2022-2023 season for the Ballon d’Or winning-striker has been muscle injuries. The player has rushed to return for his team, but each time pushed too hard and has been in and out of the match-day squads, failing to rediscover his scintillating form from last season. With the season being played over three crucial matches (Barcelona, Chelsea home, Chelsea away), Benzema wants to provide his best version to lead the team to more silverware.

In a post on his various social networks this week, Benzema posted an image of himself on in specialized training wear, a muscular electrostimulation vest. Muscle stimulation vests are used to mimic intense sessions in shorter periods by contracting and stimulating muscles through electrical impulses. The device can activate muscle groups in a way that a normal training session could not, which makes a work out of 20 minutes comparable to 90 minutes. The electronic impulses push the central nervous system, causing muscle contraction, an advanced form of muscle training — using an EMS system can cause up to 40% more force.

Force à nous pic.twitter.com/fiwjO76Qn1 — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) March 29, 2023

It is well documented the strict diet, sleep, and training regime that Karim Benzema follows to elongate his career and the EMS vest is the latest technology used to get him back to his best. At 35-years-old, the time to rest and prepare his body over the international break may prove to be invaluable.