Endrick Set to Light Up Spain in Mid-April

At 16-years-old young Endrick Felipe has already featured in 11 top-flight Paulista A1 matches for Palmeiras in the 2023 season. He is playing at a level well beyond his young years, but the Brazilian is attempting to live up to the axiom of, “if you are good enough, you are old enough”. This axiom appears to ring true for Brazilian U20 National team coach, Ramon Menezes, who has called up the youngster for two games in mid-April.

Between April 15th and 27th, the Brazilian U20 team will play matches in Jerez, Spain. The 16-year-old has earned his first call up to the under 20 side and is expected to make his debut with the team in Spain. Endrick only made his debut for the under 17 side last year as a 15-year-old and maintained an impressive goal-scoring record of five goals in just four games.

Endrick Felipe’s meteoric rise in Brazilian football has been nothing short of remarkable. And now, with his first call-up to the Brazilian U20 national team, Endrick has the chance to showcase his talents on the next phase of the international stage. With his impressive record at youth levels and his natural ability, it will be interesting to see if he can kick off his Brazil U20 career with some early goals.