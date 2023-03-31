Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Levante Las Planas; Liga F

Real Madrid face Levante Las Planas today with the intention to get back to winning ways. Alberto Toril has decided for a change in the front line for this match. The main thing in today’s line-up is the absence of a natural striker. Feller is acting as the center forward accompanied with Athenea and Linda on the sides. Behind them, they have Weir and Maite with Zornoza in the midfield. The defensive line is the standard one with the absence of Rocío. Misa is on goal with Kenti and Olga on the full backs and Ivana and Kathellen in the center.
Lineups
Real Madrid XI: Misa, K. Robles, Ivana, Olga, M. Oroz, Weir, Kathellen, Linda C., Feller, Zornoza, Athenea
Subs: Gérard, Teresa, Toletti, Nahikari, Esther, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Svava, Freja Siri
Predicted formation: 4-3-3
Levante Las Planas XI: Bačić, Garrote, Mora, Struck, Esther Martín, Gantxegi, Martínez, Mrabet, Muth, Uribe, Julve
Subs: Coronado, Corral, Bou, Mason, Parera, Vilas, Okobi-Oke, Yang, Chikwelu
Predicted formation: 4-3-3
How to Watch
Date: 31/03/2023
Time: 21:00 CEST (3pm ET)
Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano
Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube
