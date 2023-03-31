Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Levante Las Planas; Liga F

Real Madrid face Levante Las Planas today with the intention to get back to winning ways. Alberto Toril has decided for a change in the front line for this match. The main thing in today’s line-up is the absence of a natural striker. Feller is acting as the center forward accompanied with Athenea and Linda on the sides. Behind them, they have Weir and Maite with Zornoza in the midfield. The defensive line is the standard one with the absence of Rocío. Misa is on goal with Kenti and Olga on the full backs and Ivana and Kathellen in the center.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, K. Robles, Ivana, Olga, M. Oroz, Weir, Kathellen, Linda C., Feller, Zornoza, Athenea

Subs: Gérard, Teresa, Toletti, Nahikari, Esther, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Svava, Freja Siri

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

Levante Las Planas XI: Bačić, Garrote, Mora, Struck, Esther Martín, Gantxegi, Martínez, Mrabet, Muth, Uribe, Julve

Subs: Coronado, Corral, Bou, Mason, Parera, Vilas, Okobi-Oke, Yang, Chikwelu

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Date: 31/03/2023

Time: 21:00 CEST (3pm ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube